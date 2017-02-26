Father And Son Hit By Car Crossing Brockton Street

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man and his son were struck and injured by a car after attending a Pokémon card league Sunday night.

Brockton Police said the unidentified man and his son were crossing Center Street in front of Brockton Hospital just before 7 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle.

“Unbelievable, yeah. We were just talking to the little kid, he was just here a little while ago his dad was here for a few hours. Crazy,” one man said.

John Thorne says the young boy and his dad had just left his game shop for their weekly Pokémon league.

“It was kind of one minute they left and the next people were saying something bad happened out in the street,” Thorne added.

Center Street was closed for hours as police focused their attention on a red SUV, before it was towed away from the scene.

The conditions of the father and son are unknown tonight and those who know them are hoping for the best.

“It’s definitely the most tragic thing to happen here,” Thorne said.

Police said the driver of the car did stop and was cooperating with them, as their investigation into this accident continues.