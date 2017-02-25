One Killed, One Injured During Sharon Rollover Crash

SHARON (CBS) – Two people were ejected from a car during an early morning crash in Sharon that left one person dead.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a 2001 Lexus IS300 was driving north on Interstate 95.
The 27-year-old tried to switch lanes and lost control of the car, causing it to roll over.
He was ejected from the car along with his 37-year-old passenger. Both men were from Quincy.
A 64-year-old woman from Waltham was driving in the area at the time. She swerved to avoid debris and crashed into the guardrail.
The woman was uninjured.
Following the crash the driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash.