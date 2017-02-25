Sanu Says Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Impacted Falcons In Super Bowl Versus Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – The Atlanta Falcons weren’t able to keep their Poker Face during the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

With a few weeks to ponder how his team blew a 25-point second half lead, one member of the Falcons turned to Lady Gaga as a possible scapegoat.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu told the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday that Lady Gaga’s 40-minute halftime performance “definitely did” impact the team’s play in the second half.

“Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when you’re not on the field for like an hour, it’s just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again,” Sanu said on the NFL Network, via by CBS Sports.

Sanu said he doesn’t “know if you can simulate something like” the lengthy halftime break.

Leading up to past Super Bowl appearances, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had his team stop for a half hour in the middle of practice to simulate the halftime performance.

The Falcons receiver also said in the interview that the thought that Atlanta should have run the ball more in the second half “crosses your mind.” But he said the team opted to be aggressive offensively as they were all season.