NH Senate Passes Bill Limiting Junk Food Advertising In Schools

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Health advocates are praising a proposed bill that would limit the advertising of certain foods and beverages in New Hampshire schools.
The bill, which passed the Senate last week, says if a food or beverage can’t be sold in schools due to nutrition criteria, it shouldn’t be marketed in schools, either. The ban would not apply to advertising on clothing or product packaging of items brought in by students.
Officials with the American Heart Association, the New Hampshire Pediatric Society, the New Hampshire Public Health Association and other groups praised the Senate’s action. The bill now goes to the House.