WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Gronkowski: Roger Goodell Probably Couldn’t Visit Foxboro Even If He Wanted To

February 24, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: DeflateGate, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout the course of the DeflateGate saga, through Tom Brady’s four-game suspension, through the quarterback’s MVP-caliber season and all the way through his Super Bowl MVP performance, a lot has been made about the burned relationship between NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the New England Patriots.

While many in the New England region viewed a Super Bowl victory — with Brady earning the MVP — as the ultimate form of payback, they knew that ultimately, the triumvirate of Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Brady himself would always take the high road when it comes to making public comments about Goodell. That is, undoubtedly, the wise business decision, even if it comes at the cost of entertainment.

Fortunately, the world still has Rob Gronkowski.

The 27-year-old tight end sat down with ESPN’s Cari Champion, and he was asked if it was a sweet feeling to watch Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy to Kraft.

“Yes, it was great to see him over that trophy,” Gronkowski said. “For sure. I was super-happy for Tom.”

Considering Goodell appeared to have intentionally avoided a visit to Foxboro at all costs this past season, Champion asked Gronkowski if the commissioner can return to Foxboro any time soon.

“To tell you the truth, I really don’t think so,” Gronkowski answered. “The fans are nuts, they’re wild, and they have the Patriots’ back no matter what. They have Tom’s back. I’m telling you, [Goodell] won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him.”

Gronkowski said the ban on Goodell extends beyond the town lines of Foxboro.

“I don’t think he can even land in the airport in Boston, because Patriots fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans,” Gronkowski said. “I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. He couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxboro if he landed in Boston.”

This was not the first time this offseason that Gronkowksi has public commented on Roger Goodell:

The ESPN interview wasn’t all Goodell-focused, though, and the oft-injured Gronkowski was asked how long he hopes to play in the NFL.

“I’m not really sure. I mean, I still love playing the game, and as of right now, I want to play as long as I possibly could play,” he said. “My mind-set is to keep on going.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia