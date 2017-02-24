Draymond Green Trash-Talks Paul Pierce, But The Truth Comes Back With Ferocious Response

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Respect your elders.

That’s a lesson that Warriors forward Draymond Green chose to ignore on Thursday night. And it came back to bite him … in the form of one of the most vicious Twitter burns in sports history.

During a foul shot in the Warriors-Clippers game, Green started yapping at the 39-year-old Pierce, who is serving a small-time role on the Clippers in his final NBA season.

In audio picked up on the TV broadcast, Green said to Pierce:

“Chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that! You can’t get no farewell tour. They don’t love you like that. You ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe?”

That’s some decent trash talk, as far as trash-talking a future Hall of Famer in his final season goes.

Draymond Green trash talking Paul Pierce with the TNT audio removed (r @AaronDerek) pic.twitter.com/pkLOauM0pe — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2017

Nothing came of the incident during the game. But later, once Pierce had his phone in his hands, he offered the perfect rebuttal:

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 😂😂😂3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

Game, set, match. Victory for the 2008 Finals MVP. And that’s an L for the man who got suspended during the Finals for hitting LeBron James in the crotch.

Poem of the Day: Roses are red

Violets are blue

3-1 is the size of the lead

That the warriors blew Happy Valentine's Day! 😍 pic.twitter.com/RQ1o7a22os — Cedric Phillips (@CedricAPhillips) February 14, 2017

Oops.