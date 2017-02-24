Draymond Green Trash-Talks Paul Pierce, But The Truth Comes Back With Ferocious Response

February 24, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, NBA, Paul Pierce, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Respect your elders.

That’s a lesson that Warriors forward Draymond Green chose to ignore on Thursday night. And it came back to bite him … in the form of one of the most vicious Twitter burns in sports history.

During a foul shot in the Warriors-Clippers game, Green started yapping at the 39-year-old Pierce, who is serving a small-time role on the Clippers in his final NBA season.

In audio picked up on the TV broadcast, Green said to Pierce:

“Chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that! You can’t get no farewell tour. They don’t love you like that. You ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe?”

That’s some decent trash talk, as far as trash-talking a future Hall of Famer in his final season goes.

Nothing came of the incident during the game. But later, once Pierce had his phone in his hands, he offered the perfect rebuttal:

Game, set, match. Victory for the 2008 Finals MVP. And that’s an L for the man who got suspended during the Finals for hitting LeBron James in the crotch.

Oops.

