‘Disney On Ice’ Star Excited To Perform In Front Of Hometown Crowd

BOSTON (CBS) – A local woman is a real life ice princess in the eyes of thousands of local kids who don’t even know her real name.

North Falmouth native Lauren McCabe plays Princess Ariel, touring the country with Disney on Ice.

“It’s been great,” McCabe told WBZ-TV. “I love getting to travel around and be in a new city every week.”

But performing in front of her hometown crowd is a special treat. She is on the road so much with a jam-packed schedule, including 18 shows in Boston alone.

Performing locally provides McCabe with a chance to visit with her friends and family, and they get to see her take center ice.

“Being able to play here at the TD Garden means so much to me and my family and friends to come see the show,” said McCabe.

But what exactly goes into this mega hit vacation week show?

WBZ-TV’s Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon laced up their skates – hockey skates – and hit the ice for a lesson with McCabe.

“I like to have fun on the ice,” explains McCabe.

She says it’s all about connecting with the smiling faces as she speeds around the rink.

It’s not all easy, though. McCabe does a high-flying routine above the ice and that big wig can get in the way.

From the big hair and fancy dresses to the crazy crowds, it’s a unique experience and one McCabe says can be anyone’s storybook ending as long as you have the will to put in the hard work.

“This is possible for anyone as long as you keep pursuing it you will get there,” she said.