Major Data Breach Exposed Uber, Fitbit & OkCupid Info

NEW YORK (CBS) – There’s been another major data breach impacting 3,400 websites and apps, including Uber, Fitbit and OkCupid, CBS MoneyWatch reports.
The bug stems from the cyber security company Cloudflare, which provides web services to many of these sites.
“The bug was serious because the leaked memory could contain private information and because it had been cached by search engines,” Cloudflare stated in a blog post.
Cloudfare says it’s possible user names, passwords and other information made it onto the open internet.
The COO of Cloudfare told the BBC that he’s not changing any of his passwords because “the probability that somebody saw something is so low it’s not something I am concerned about.’