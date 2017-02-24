Major Data Breach Exposed Uber, Fitbit & OkCupid Info

February 24, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Data Breach, Fitbit, uber

NEW YORK (CBS) – There’s been another major data breach impacting 3,400 websites and apps, including Uber, Fitbit and OkCupid, CBS MoneyWatch reports.

The bug stems from the cyber security company Cloudflare, which provides web services to many of these sites.

“The bug was serious because the leaked memory could contain private information and because it had been cached by search engines,” Cloudflare stated in a blog post.

Cloudfare says it’s possible user names, passwords and other information made it onto the open internet.

The COO of Cloudfare told the BBC that he’s not changing any of his passwords because “the probability that somebody saw something is so low it’s not something I am concerned about.’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia