Aaron Rodgers Admits Tom Brady Is The GOAT [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady didn’t need to deliver a historic comeback and MVP performance to win Super Bowl LI in order to be considered the Greatest Of All Time. Don’t agree? Then you also disagree with Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about the Super Bowl in a brief talk with Graham Bensinger. While he was disappointed to see his friend Matt Ryan lose his first Super Bowl in such devastating fashion, he had no choice but to admit that only Brady could pull off a comeback like that – because Brady is the GOAT.

“From a fan’s perspective, what a great game to watch and to see Tom in his greatness on display one more time,” said Rodgers. “I mean, he didn’t need to win that to prove that he’s the GOAT, but just another part of his legacy there.”

It’s probably a little easier for Rodgers to admit that Brady is the GOAT considering that the Super Bowl loss didn’t happen to him. It would be interesting to get his reaction had the Patriots’ comeback been at the hands of the Packers.

Rodgers was somewhat intertwined in the DeflateGate debacle after he admitted he liked his footballs to be over-inflated. This turned out to be something of a defense of Brady and the Patriots, saying that ball inflation really isn’t a big deal. He apparently told Matt Damon privately that DeflateGate was the “stupidest thing.” This video pretty much confirms how Rodgers views Brady as a player.