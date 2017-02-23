WBZ4[1]
Skip Bayless On Bill Belichick: ‘I Don’t Think He’s A Great Coach’

February 23, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not even March yet.

Every year, once the Super Bowl ends, the sports world sits in a bit of a hiatus. Hockey and basketball are in midseason, baseball is starting up, the college basketball field is starting to take shape, but really, it’s a quiet time of year on the sports calendar. Typically, somewhere in the middle of March, the stories and talking points on the talk shows tend to become a bit foolish.

But it’s not even March yet.

It was somewhat surprising, then, to see Fox Sports tweet out a question that could only be answered by the toastiest of hot takers, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

First of all, let’s start here: If we’ve learned anything from observing Bill Belichick over the past decade-and-a-half, it’s that the man lives solely to be validated by people like Skip Bayless. So this is a very important topic of discussion.

(Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Fox Sports went through the trouble of transcribing the back-and-forth between Sharpe and Bayless. Except for indicating that it “eats up Bill Belichick that Tom Brady gets as much credit as he does get,” Sharpe actually made sense, for the most part.

But then, Skip went full Skip.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach,” Skip declared. “I think he’s a very good one.”

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Skip’s reasoning was … honestly, who cares? That’s a really idiotic thing to say. Skip went on about the Patriots being 0-2 to start the year in 2001. Forget the fact they ended up winning the Super Bowl that year; they started 0-2, thus Bill Belichick is not a great football coach. That’s the argument of a professional arguer. That’s hot.

The counterargument to Bayless is this: He’s wrong and everybody knows it. But at least he got some desperately needed attention? Congratulations to Skip.

Now someone please pass the word to Bill Belichick, who’s sunning himself on the deck of “VII Rings” at the moment, to see where he stands on the validation front.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

