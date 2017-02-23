Report: Celtics ‘Standing Pat’ At NBA Trade Deadline

BOSTON (CBS) — After an NBA trade deadline day filled with rumors about potential deals, the Celtics are officially “standing pat” and making no trades at the 2017 deadline, according to a tweet by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett later confirmed the report.
The Celtics had previously been linked to players such as the Pacers’ Paul George, the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler, and center Andrew Bogut, who was traded from the Mavericks to the 76ers earlier on Thursday.
The Celtics hold the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks in 2017 and 2018 and both picks had reportedly been sticking points in potential trade negotiations between the Celtics and other teams. Forward Jae Crowder was also reportedly a sticking point in trade negotiations for Butler.
Playoff seeding rival Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, acquired P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for former Celtics forward Jared Sullinger and second-round picks in 2017 and 2018. Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards traded for the Nets’ Bojan Bogdanovich and the Atlanta Hawks added forward Ersan Ilyasova from the 76ers.