Lead Lawyer Defends Handling Of Owen Labrie Prep School Rape Case

February 23, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Concord, New Hampshire, owen labrie

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The lead lawyer for a New Hampshire prep school graduate charged with sexual assault is defending his handling of the case, saying his team prevented “toxic” and damaging evidence from being presented at trial.

Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, but acquitted of rape, for his encounter with a 15-year-old classmate in a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

Owen Labrie in court Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

He also was convicted of a computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie is now seeking a new trial and argues his lawyers failed to challenge the computer charge or adequately question key witnesses.

Attorney J.W. Carney Jr. denied those claims Thursday as the hearing entered its third day.

