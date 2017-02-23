NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Will We See Butler, George, Drummond Or Other Big Names Move?

7:30 a.m. ET: Well, folks. We’ve made it. After weeks and weeks of rumors, it’s finally here. Trade deadline day.

We may see some big names moved around the league. Perhaps Paul George, or Jimmy Butler, or Andre Drummond, or Jahlil Okafor, or some other name that’s not on our radar just yet. That’s the beauty of deadline day.

The one guarantee is that by 3 p.m. ET, there will be no more rumors, no more scuttlebutt and no more speculating. The deals will be done, and the teams will be set as they gear up for their playoff runs.

But before we reach that point, we’re going to have a busy day. So, to try to keep things organized, we’ll be on top of every report and rumor that’s sent flying around the basketball world on Thursday right here in the live blog. Check back throughout the day for the latest rumblings and reports on what is sure to be an exciting day around the NBA.