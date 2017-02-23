Victims Identified In Fatal Feb. 14 Malden Fire

February 23, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Malden

MALDEN (CBS) — The two people killed when a fire ripped through a residential building in Malden last week have been identified.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Ping Kan Wong, 86, died in the fire, while Bo Chu Wong, 81, died from her injuries after being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Perkins Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on February 14.

The home on Perkins Avenue was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. (Image courtesy Luz Lopez)

Neighbors described throwing ice and snow at the home to try to put out the flames, while others tried to get in to rescue the couple–but it was too late.

The DA’s office also said the fire was found to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, and began near the a couch in the living room.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms in the house.

