Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Suspects’ Board With ‘Good Will Hunting’ Clip

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman was one of Tom Brady’s prime “suspects” in the case of the quarterback’s stolen Super Bowl jersey, which is valued at $500,000. Brady placed Edelman near the center of his board of suspects with the nickname “Sneaky Lil’ Squirrel” – and the motive “Loves Rings,” along with the Lord of the Rings character Gollum.

Edelman posted a response to Brady’s suspect board to his Instagram page on Wednesday, in what appears to be some sort of reverse psychology. Edelman didn’t exactly deny being a jersey thief, but he offered words of encouragement for Brady in their quest to find the stolen item – with a clip from one of the most memorable scenes of the classic Boston movie Good Will Hunting.

“We’ll find it one day bubs…but until that day comes, keep your ear to the grindstone,” Edelman’s caption reads.

Perhaps Edelman is just trying to throw Brady off his scent … but TB12 is too smart for that. We’ll keep you updated until the jersey thief is apprehended.