WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Jay Talking Travel: Modena, Italy

February 23, 2017 11:03 PM By Bradley Jay
Filed Under: Bradley Jay, Gnocci, Italy, Lambrusco, Modena, Venice, Wine

I had not planned to go to Italy, but after finding a super-cheap airfare, I felt compelled to take advantage of the opportunity. The flight arrived in Venice on New Year’s Eve when hotel vacancies would be precious and few, so the plan was to find a charming town I could get to easily for that first night. So I spent New Year’s Eve alone in Modena. At first, the place was pretty deserted, but at about eight o’clock the bars and restaurants started filling up. I found a gritty brown funky joint with cheap beer and sandwiches, had one of each, wandered outside some more and then returned for another beer.

Being extra tired from the travel day turned in early and was up early – too early. On Sunday morning nothing was open and nobody was up. About nine o’clock a cafe opened up for coffee and breakfast, so I had a cappuccino and a pastry. But that only took 15 minutes and I wanted to stay because it was very cozy there, so I played the “hey its vacation” card and had a glass of Lambrusco, for which the area is famous.

I had to kill another four hours before walking to the train bound for the Cinque Terre region, so there a whole lot more wandering and window shopping. There were a lot of high-quality stylish clothing shops and I would have bought something, but they were all closed.

In order to prep for the fairly long train trip, I poked about for a promising restaurant and settled on a small place on a touristy square. The gnocchi was not great, but the Lambrusco was stellar.

Modena is a classy, lightly-touristed beauty of a town with a big bang for the buck. Five stars all the way.

More from Bradley Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia