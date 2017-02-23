Cops: Man Tricked, Stalked Women Using Dating Site, Vandalized Their Homes, Cars

ATTLEBORO (CBS/AP) — A former special and auxiliary police officer is facing charges after police in Milford say he stalked at least three women and vandalized their homes and cars.

Authorities say Domingo Spinney, of Milford, used a bogus profile on the dating website PlentyOfFish to arrange meetings with the women at restaurants last December–but the person the women were expecting never showed up.

Instead, they say Spinney hit on them at the bar when they thought they were being stood up. They say he used a different name and asked for their phone numbers, and was rejected each time.

Police say he stalked the women who turned him down, slashing tires and throwing a brick through a window of a woman’s home.

Spinney, 37, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. His lawyer, Philip Brown, tells The Sun Chronicle he can’t comment on the allegations.

Milford police Chief Thomas O’ Laughlin tells WJAR-TV Spinney was a former auxiliary officer in his department and special police officer in Boston.

Police in Natick and Woburn are investigating similar complaints, and prosecutors say Spinney could face additional charges.

