What’s Up This Weekend: Maple Sugaring, Winter Festival & More

BOSTON (CBS) – Maple sugaring tours, a winter festival complete with beer garden and free ice skating, and the last hurrah for a new Boston tradition. Here is a taste of what’s going on in the area this weekend.

BOSTON WINTER LAST HURRAH

It’s the last hurrah for Boston Winter; one last chance to strap on your skates and bolt around the ice path in City Hall plaza, then pop into the Urban Lodge for a snack or drink. Boston Winter is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. MORE INFO: http://cityhallplazaboston.com/

WINTERFEST

It’s the annual Winterfest weekend in Lowell. You’ll find a beer garden, soup competition, chocolate festival, winter market, ice skating, games, and more. The festivities take over JFK Plaza and Lucy Larcom Park. Admission is free, including skate rentals. The soup competition and craft beer showcase have separate admission fees. MORE INFO: http://www.likelowell.com/winterfest/

HOME SHOW

The New England Home Show parks at the Seaport World Trade Center this weekend. If you’re in the market for some home improvements, or just looking for future inspiration, there are hundreds of exhibitors with something for everybody. Kitchens, bathrooms, roofing solutions, windows, solar and much more. Many vendors offer show-only deals. Kids under 17 get in free. INFO & DISCOUNT TICKETS: http://homeshowboston.com/

MIT MUSEUM FOR FREE

The last Sunday of every month, you can get into the MIT Museum for free. This museum is all about innovation and research, with exhibits on Robotics, Holography, interactive sculptures, architecture and more. When you’re done exploring, you are within walking distance of the restaurants and shops in Central Square. MORE INFO: http://mitmuseum.mit.edu/

MAPLE SUGARING

One sure sign that spring is near in New England, is the mention of maple sugaring. For the next three weekends, sugaring tours are being offered at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield. On the guided tours you will, “learn how to identify a sugar maple, observe tapping and sap collection methods, watch the sap being boiled down in the sugarhouse, and get a sweet taste of the final product.” TIMES & TICKET PRICES: http://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/ipswich-river/news-events/weekend-maple-sugaring-tours