Billerica Officer Hurt When Cruiser Hit On Route 3

BILLERICA (CBS) – A Billerica police officer was hurt early Thursday morning when his cruiser was hit.
Officers were attempting to stop a man wanted for domestic assault when his car slammed into the back of a Billerica police cruiser on Route 3 around 3:30 a.m.
The officer ended up with minor injuries The driver of the car that hit the cruiser ran away. State police went after him with K9 units and a helicopter.
They captured him about an hour later.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.