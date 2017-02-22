Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Kody

Kody is a jovial thirteen-year-old boy who is very interested in the world around him. Kody loves to laugh and blow kisses and will try just about any type of food! Kody is cognitively delayed but is working hard to increase his speech capabilities and physical mobility. At this time, Kody has progressed in his ability to communicate and move himself around. He can say a few words in both Spanish and English and is able to annunciate more clearly than ever! He understands when he is asked a question and is able to show acknowledgement to the questions being asked.

Kody has the freedom of mobility by bouncing, or pulling himself up by the couch. He is doing well in his school and home setting where there is a lot of nurturance, affection and consistency. Kody has done well in his foster home and has been able to develop strong, positive connections with all of the family members. His foster mother reports that Kody looks to her for guidance and affection.

Kody is legally freed for adoption and it is important that he live in a home that can be made wheelchair accessible so he can continue to enjoy the outdoors. He would do well in any type of family where he will receive the love and attention he deserves.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

