SodaStream Recalls Thousands Of Bottles That Could Explode

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — More than 50,000 SodaStream bottles are being recalled because they could explode and pose an injury risk.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries or incidents have yet to be reported with the one liter carbonating bottles that can burst under pressure.
The recalled products have a blue cap and blue bottom base with an expiration date of 4/2020 printed on the warning label.
These bottles were sold at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and on Amazon.com and sodastream.com between February 2016 and January 2017 for about $15.
The CPSC is urging anyone who bought the recalled bottles to contact SodaStream for a full refund.