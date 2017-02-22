Robber Holds Gun To Clerk’s Head In Quincy Gas Station

QUINCY (CBS) – Two robbers locked themselves inside a gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint trying to get cash and the keys to the building.

“I could feel the gun in my back,” said Brian, the clerk at Prestige Gas Station.

He had that gun at his back for about two minutes Tuesday night when two masked men forced him into the Franklin Street store then into the corner.

“The first one had a gun who set me down over there between the partition and the other guy came and locked the door,” Brian said.

He says the two men were arguing about what to do when a customer, who happens to be Brian’s friend David, pulled up with his pregnant girlfriend and interrupted the robbery.

“The guy opened up the door and he was like ‘Come in here’ and I stood in the doorway and was like ‘Why would I come in there?’” David said.

Brian said the two men left with nothing but his keys.

Brian’s buddy David chased the two masked men down the street where he got a good look at the dark SUV they got into with a partial Massachusetts license plate number of “42K.”

“It was nerve-racking seeing my buddy getting a pistol to his head,” David said.

Quincy Police are using the station’s 32 cameras to ID the suspects and are hoping someone at home recognizes them.