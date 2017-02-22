Over/Under: How Many NBA Stars Will Be Traded At The Deadline?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Game of Jones Tuesday on the Adam Jones show. Nick Cattles posed some over/under numbers to Jones based on the NBA trade deadline, Chris Sale’s first season with the Red Sox, and the Bruins’ early success under Bruce Cassidy.

Here’s the latest set of over/unders, and Jones’ responses:

Number of NBA stars traded before the deadline: 1.5

“I think [DeMarcus Cousins] is going to be the only one to move,” said Jones. “I don’t see [Jimmy] Butler or [Paul] George or even someone like Carmelo … I don’t see any of them moving.”

Number of trades the Celtics will be “in on” at the trade deadline: 3.5

“It’s got to be way over 3.5, right?” said Jones. “They’ll kick the tires on [Andrew] Bogut. They’ll kick the tires on Brook Lopez, P.J. Tucker … they’ve already been linked to three guys pretty seriously.”

ERA for Chris Sale in 2017: 3.75

“Maybe it’s wishful thinking and I’m ignoring all the recent history, but I think Chris Sale does have quite a bit of Curt Schilling in him,” said Jones. “I think he comes in and has a ‘Chris Sale year’ in year one. Maybe his ERA goes up a little bit because it does with seemingly everyone [who joins the Red Sox], but it’s not going to be as high as 3.75. Give me the under.”

Points for the Bruins on their west coast road trip: 4.5

“Over. They’re never losing again with ‘The Boss,’ [Bruce] Cassidy,” said Jones. “I don’t see them losing ever again. Hammer the over on 4.5 points.”

Number of Sports Hub personalities who will fall for a fake Twitter trade: 2.5

“Over. Please,” said Jones. “That one’s easy.”

Listen to the full podcast below: