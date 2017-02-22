OK, Now Isaiah Thomas Just Wants To Watch Twitter Burn

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas may have been genuine when he tweeted a pair of eyes back on Monday night. But now he’s just sitting back and enjoying the destruction.
The Celtics point guard appeared to become self-aware on Wednesday afternoon when, at 2:02 p.m., he sent out yet another emoji tweet. This time, it was an hourglass – perhaps to reference the mere 24 hours remaining until Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.
But Isaiah surely saw the kind of dumpster fire he can create with just a single emoji on Twitter, so he knew he could send out this hourglass and watch the world burn.
The immediate reactions, within just the first hour of Isaiah’s tweet, were a good representation of the collective hyperventilating that went on among Celtics fans.
What emoji is next? The safe money is on fireworks.
Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.