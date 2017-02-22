WBZ4[1]
National Grid Worker Trapped By Live Wires After Pole Collapses

February 22, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: National Grid, Rescue, Westboro, Worker Trapped

WESTBORO (CBS) — A National Grid worker was rescued after becoming trapped in the bucket of a cherry picker while working on a utility pole.

The Westboro Fire Department said the worker was repairing a utility pole on Route 135 at Route 9 shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday when the pole rotted through and broke, draping live wires across the boom of the cherry picker.

They said the worker was brought down after power to the wires was turned off. The worker was not injured.

“We are happy to report that everyone is fine and no one was injured as a result of the incident this morning,” National Grid said in a statement. “We have opened an internal investigation to determine further details.”

Westboro Fire said Route 135 was still closed around noon Wednesday as the pole was repaired.

