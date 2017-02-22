Maynard Man Charged With Placing Explosive Device On Neighbor’s Porch

MAYNARD (CBS) — Police arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a suspicious device found earlier in the week.
Maynard Police said William O’Neil, 51 of Maynard, is charged with placing an explosive device and possessing an explosive device, and that more charges may follow.
He was arrested at his Demars Street home around 5:30 a.m., two days after a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious package left on his porch.
The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad rendered that device safe, and linked that device to O’Neil.
Police also said they suspect O’Neil in a similar incident that took place on Walcott Street on October 29.
O’Neil is due to be arraigned in Concord District Court later Wednesday.