WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

NH Doctor, Iranian Wife Reunited At Logan Airport After Travel Ban Stayed

February 22, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Carl Stevens, Immigration, Iran, Logan Airport, New Hampshire, Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Omid Moghimi from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire married his wife, Dorsa, in Iran last year–but she couldn’t get into the country until today.

After 19 months of going through the process of trying to get here, Dorsa was not allowed to come because of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. But when a court stayed that order, that opened the door.

“We are very relieved and very lucky that we got through,” said Dr. Moghimi.

It was the first time the couple saw one another in nine months.

Members of the doctor’s family joined him at Logan Airport Wednesday in celebrating Dorsa’s arrival and the couple’s reunion.

“We were trying to figure out honestly even to the extreme of, would I eventually have to leave the country so that I could live with my wife?” he said. “Our lives have been in turmoil, as have the lives of many other people.”

But he realizes that there could be more challenges ahead.

“If my wife wants to go back to Iran, if she wants to have her parents come and visit, everything is still very uncertain,” he said. “The story is not over yet, but we’re very relieved.”

It’s a problem that worries many, the doctor acknowledges.

“There are certainly still thousands of people who were affected by the initial ban and are still being affected by it,” said Dr. Moghimi. “There are still thousands of people who are very, very nervous.”

But today, Dr. Moghimi is not one of them.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia