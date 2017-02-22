WBZ4[1]
Life Expectancy In U.S. Expected To Remain Behind Other Countries

February 22, 2017 5:58 PM By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under: Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to life expectancy, the United States will continue to trail other industrialized countries in the year 2030.

Female babies born in South Korea in 2030 can expect to live to age 91. In France and Japan, the average life expectancy for women will be about 88 years.

But female babies born in the U.S. in 2030 will only live an average of 83 years. Boy babies will live about 79 years. Both are only about two years more than the life expectancy now.

What is behind the life expectancy gap? Experts blame lack of universal healthcare, healthcare disparities, more homicide, more obesity and higher rates of mother and child death compared to other high-income countries.

