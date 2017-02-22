Popular Cutlery Set Faces Recall After Thousands Of Knives Break

February 22, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Recall

ATLANTA (CBS) – About 2 million knives are being recalled because the blade can break and result in injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Calphalon has received reports of 27 finger or hand lacerations and 3,150 reports of broken knives.

Officials say Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold between August 2008 and March 2016 are affected.

The popular knife set sold for $300 on Amazon.com and at stores like J.C. Penney, Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Anyone who bought the recalled knives should stop using them and contact Calphalon for a replacement.

