Fenway Park Evacuated Briefly For Transformer Smoke Scare

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters were called into Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon for a report of a transformer fire.
The stadium was evacuated around 12:15 p.m. as a precaution as a ladder truck was set up on Yawkey Way.
It turned out to be an electrical short in a transformer room that generated some smoke, but no flames.
No one was hurt.
It was confined to the utility room and Eversource is now repairing the damage.
Fenway is generally empty at this time of year with the Red Sox at Spring Training in Florida.
However, there are daily tours of the ballpark and ongoing construction inside during the off-season.