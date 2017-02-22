Owning A Cat Does Not Lead To Mental Illness, Study Finds

LONDON (CBS) – This might do something to counter the “crazy cat lady” stereotype.
The latest research from University College London finds no link between owning a cat and psychotic symptoms.
A study in 2016 from the University of Chicago highlighted a possible connection between angry outbursts in people and the Toxoplasma Gondii parasite that is commonly found in cats.
But this new study, which looked at nearly 5,000 people, including households that had cats with young children or a pregnant mother present, claims to be “significantly more reliable” than its predecessor.
“Previous studies reporting links between cat ownership and psychosis simply failed to adequately control for other possible explanations,” lead study author dr. Francesca Solmi said. “The message for cat owners is clear: there is no evidence that cats pose a risk to children’s mental health.”
Still, those involved with the new research recommend that pregnant women do not handle soiled cat litter in case it contains the parasite in question.