2 People Shot Near Dudley Square T Stop

February 22, 2017 11:08 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people near the Dudley Square MBTA T stop Wednesday night.

Boston Police told WBZ the two victims were shot at Marvin Street and Shawmut Ave.

Boston EMS rushed the two victims to the hospital. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

One neighbor who watched it all from above described the frightening few moments.

“I heard pow, pow! Pow, pow, pow, pow! Two different kinds of guns,” said Lawrence Hobley, Jr. “They were firing at each other. I looked out the window and people were running up toward past my building, screaming and hollering.”

Dudley Station was shut down for less than an hour while police investigated.

Just before 10 p.m. the station opened back up, and will be open for commuters Thursday morning.

