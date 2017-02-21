WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Severely Hypothermic Man Rescued After Clinging To Overturned Boat For 13 Hours

February 21, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: MIssing Boater, U.S. Coast Guard, Yarmouth

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A severely hypothermic boater was rescued after clinging to his overturned boat for nearly 13 hours.

Around 10 p.m. Monday a woman told Yarmouth Police that her boyfriend, 36-year-old Medford resident Arthur Moscufo, was overdue from a boating trip.

After finding Moscufo’s truck and boat trailer in the area of Bass River and Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth, firefighters were called and conducted a search of the shore.

A rescue boat helps save a severely hypothermic man from the waters off Yarmouth. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department)

A rescue boat helps save a severely hypothermic man from the waters off Yarmouth. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department)

Simultaneously, rescue crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Yarmouth Fire and several other departments launched boats into the water and the Coast Guard dispatched its helicopter.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, crews spotted Moscufo clinging to his overturned boat. Moscufo, who was severely hypothermic, was rescued and rushed to an area hospital in good condition.

Moscufo told rescuers he was testing a small aluminum boat he had just bought, leaving around 11:30 a.m.

The small boat a man clung to for several hours until he was rescued. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department)

The small boat a man clung to for several hours until he was rescued. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department)

Around 3:30 p.m., the boat capsized, and he clung to it until he was rescued. Firefighters Moscufo was helped by the fact that he was wearing a life jacket.

The tide carried him about 2.5 miles out to see in Nantucket Sound.

“He should probably play the lottery,” Deputy Yarmouth Fire Chief Jon Sawyer said. “Lucky guy, very lucky. I think another couple hours, it wouldn’t have turned out the way it did.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia