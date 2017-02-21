WBZ4[1]
Robert Gould Shaw Civil War Memorial Vandalized

February 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Boston Common, Robert Shaw, Vandalism, war memorial

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police and National Park Rangers are investigating after a Civil War memorial on Boston Common was discovered to have been vandalized Tuesday morning.

A sword was broken off of the Robert Gould Shaw and 54th Massachusetts Regiment memorial. (Paul Buscemi/WBZ-TV)

Somebody broke a sword off of the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, which sits directly across Beacon Street from the Massachusetts State House.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reported that the broken-off part of the sword was lying at the foot of the memorial.

Here is a photo of the memorial with the sword intact:

The bronze monument, unveiled nearly 120 years ago, honors the first African-Americans to fight in the war, as well as their commander.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

