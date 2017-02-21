Girl Waiting To Meet Red Sox Decides To Get Soldier’s Autograph Instead

February 21, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Spring Training

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS) – Makenna Woodburn made a lasting connection when she lined up to meet the Red Sox at spring training, but it wasn’t with a baseball player.

The 7-year-old was waiting to get an autograph in Fort Myers on Saturday when she noticed U.S. Army reservist Olyvia Russell standing to the side.

That’s when the little girl chose to give up her place in line and ask for an autograph from the soldier instead.

“She’s the hero instead of baseball players,” Makenna said.

Makenna’s mom, Angie, took photos of the heartwarming moment and shared them to Facebook, asking if anyone knew the name of the woman in uniform.

Social media came through and connected Russell with the family. They’re hoping to meet up again soon.

“This little girl, she proved to me that what I’m doing in life is OK and I’m doing something that’s good enough,” Russell said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Carolyn Shaff says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:56 am

    And kudos go to this girls parents, they have taught her right.. Bless her and them.

