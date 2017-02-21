Owen Labrie In Court Pushing For New Trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex is in court for a hearing on whether he deserves a new trial.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE’), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Owen Labrie's defense: his sex assault trial came down to "he said she said…the jury is left w/determining who they believe." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) February 21, 2017

Labrie claims his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge.

Owen Labrie's defense attorney is testifying as a witness, questioned by new defense, to establish x-defense JW Carney was inadequate. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) February 21, 2017

Attorney Jaye Rancourt served as local counsel and on Tuesday described being virtually ignored by Labrie’s out-of-state team.

She highlighted evidence she said could have impeached the credibility of key witnesses.