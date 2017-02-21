Owen Labrie In Court Pushing For New Trial

February 21, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: owen labrie

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex is in court for a hearing on whether he deserves a new trial.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE’), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie claims his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge.

Attorney Jaye Rancourt served as local counsel and on Tuesday described being virtually ignored by Labrie’s out-of-state team.

Jaye Rancourt in Merrimack County Superior Court, Feb. 21, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

She highlighted evidence she said could have impeached the credibility of key witnesses.

