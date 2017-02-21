NightSide – High Five Fridays Fall Flat

BOSTON (CBS) – The Northampton Police Department in western Massachusetts thought they had hit on an inspiring, uplifting, positive program when they recently instituted “High Five Fridays”. The program involved having police officers in uniform at the school while students arrived on Fridays, giving out high fives. The idea was that it allowed students to interact with police officers in a positive way. But after a small group of parents and community members complained, the school and the police department decided to cancel the program. Are you surprised that the PC police have turned on the actual police? Is it considerate or unreasonable to assume some students would be made uncomfortable by this interaction with the police?
Originally broadcast February 22nd, 2017.