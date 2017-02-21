WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: We May Have Found A Limit To What’s Acceptable

February 21, 2017 6:55 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Milo Yiannopoulos

BOSTON (CBS) – As you navigate this increasingly coarse, obnoxious culture of ours, sometimes you start to wonder – Is there any such thing these days as going too far?

Some websites have given up on hosting visitor comment sections because of the tsunami of vile slander that gushes through them. And after last year’s election, you can be forgiven for doubting that there are any limits to the dishonesty and vulgarity that’s acceptable to the public.

But one man has just proven that, yes, there are still some limits to public discourse.

He’s Milo Yiannopoulos, an openly-gay polemicist who specializes in provocatively racist and sexist comments. His self-promoting hate speech has provoked sometimes-violent protests at some of his speaking engagements.

None of that stopped Steve Bannon, President Trump’s chief strategist, from hiring Yiannopoulos as an editor at his arch-conservative Breitbart website, and it didn’t deter the American Conservative Union from booking him to headline their annual conference.

But after video surfaced of Yiannopoulos praising pedophilia and claiming that critics of it “can get quite hung up on this child abuse thing,” his speaking gig has been cancelled.

A spokesman for the Conservative Union said that while he and his group welcome the airing of disagreements among conservatives, there is “no disagreement among our attendees on the evils of sexual abuse of children.”

That’s reassuring. Perhaps over time we can restore similar stigma to the sort of gratuitous verbal abuse of women, people of color and immigrants that Yiannopoulos has made a career of.

Who knows? If this keeps up, online comment sections might become readable again.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia