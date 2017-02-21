Authorities Identify 3-Year-Old Killed In Lowell House Fire

LOWELL (CBS) — The Middlesex District Attorney’s office has released the name of the young boy who died Friday morning in a house fire in Lowell.

The victim was identified as three-year-old Hunter Knox.

Fire officials said Hunter was in a back bedroom of the home on Parker Street when the fire began around 7 a.m. Friday, and firefighters had a difficult time accessing the room because of heavy flames.

“Unfortunately the firefighters weren’t able to get in there because of the heat and heavy fire coming up the basement stairs,” Lowell Fire Chief Jeff Winward said.

Neighbor Sophianie Em told police she heard the boy’s mother crying for help.

“My dad and mom pounded on the window and told me to call somebody,” Em said.

“I went to check on family first, and all I heard was ‘My son is in there I don’t know what to do.’”

A total of 10 residents lived in the three-apartment building. Two other residents of the home and one firefighter were hospitalized.