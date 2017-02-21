Lakers Make Shocking Move To Fire GM, Name Magic Johnson Team President Just Days Before Trade Deadline

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — As a franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a bad place. They own the third-worst record in the NBA, and they’re potentially trending toward a last-place finish for the fourth straight season. At the very least, they’ll miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

So, it was well-known that some change was needed. But nobody saw this coming.

On Tuesday — just two days before the NBA trade deadline — the team announced that general manager Mitch Kupchak had been fired, and that Earvin “Magic” Johnson had been named team president.

Additionally, Jim Buss will no longer serve in the role of executive VP of basketball operations.

“I took these actions today to achieve one goal: Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself,” said owner Jeannie Buss in the announcement. “We are determined to get back to competing to win NBA championships again.”

To say it’s a major shakeup would be a massive understatement. To note that the timing is surprising would once again undersell the moment.

That’s especially true when you consider that just last week, Johnson said if he were running the Lakers, he’d have Kobe Bryant running the show.

“The first call I make if I’m in charge: Kobe Bryant,” Johnson said on ESPN. “Because Kobe understands winning. He understands also these players. And so, I would call.”

With no GM in place, Johnson will be in charge of basketball decisions in a week when the trade market will be moving quickly. Bryant better have his phone handy at all times, because Johnson’s going to need some advice.