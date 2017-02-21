WBZ4[1]
Bail Revoked For Driver In High-Speed Police Chase

February 21, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Middleboro, Police Chase, Sandwich Police

BOSTON (CBS) – The driver involved in a high-speed chase from Cape Cod to Middleboro appeared in court a day after officers smashed his car window in order to take him into custody.

Cary Guy Jr., 24, of Dighton, was arrested Monday after a police chase that reached speeds of up to 100 MPH after beginning in Barnstable and spanning into Middleboro.

In Wareham District Court, a judge ordered Guy held on $75,000 bail.

Authorities arrest a suspect in Middleboro after a high-speed chase. (Image credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Guy’s bail was revoked on two cases out of Taunton District Court and two cases out of Attleboro District Court.

Police say Guy was driving on the wrong side of the road during the chase and drove directly at two Sandwich police cruisers, forcing officers to drive off the road to avoid a collision.

A third Sandwich cruiser was also run off the road before Massachusetts State Police took over the chase.

At the end of the chase, video captured officers smashing the passenger side window of the car after it had stopped, and then pulling the driver from the car to the ground.

