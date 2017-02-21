Chuck E. Cheese’s Fight Sends Mom, Daughter To Hospital

EVERETT (CBS/AP) – A fight broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Everett Monday night, sending two people to the hospital.

Police say a mother and daughter are being treated for minor injuries.

Chuck E. Cheese’s says an argument between two adults at the chain’s arcade and restaurant escalated into violence with an object being thrown.

The company says in a statement it prides itself on maintaining a safe experience for families.

No arrests have been made but police say they are investigating.

This is the same Chuck E. Cheese’s where a brawl broke out in December. In that incident, five adults were accused of drinking and attacking officers.

