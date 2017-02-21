Boston’s Best Places To See Indie Rock

By Mark G. McLaughlin, Speakeasy When indie rock fans talk about where they have seen their favorite bands, Boston is rarely the first place that comes up in the conversation – but it should be, especially for those who live north of Manhattan. With its large student population and numerous music schools, Boston has the fan base to welcome and support new and up-and-coming bands, and offers a ready-made audience for more established indie artists. Here are just five places in Boston to see, hear and in most cases dance to indie rock in Boston.



Brighton Music Hall

158 Brighton Ave.

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 779-0140

"It doesn't get more indie than Brighton Music Hall," a local musician, cartoonist, illustrator and fan of indie groups. "It's a tiny venue in Allston that has a lot of lesser known and local bands," including obscure, unique groups like Neutral Uke Hotel, a Neutral Milk Hotel cover band whose members all play ukuleles. Although the pack in the fans quite tightly, there is still some space to dance, and prices are usually in the teens to low twenties. Brighton Music Hall is also known for being open to a wide spectrum of musical genres and tastes. Among the bands featured in January, for example, were City of Caterpillars, Phox, the Marcus King Band and Cuddle Magic, and in February they booked Interstate, Flamingo Club and Mo Lowda and the Humble, on the same bill as Busty and the Bass. Tickets are already going fast for the late February bookings, like We the Kings and Slothrust, and for the March shows which include Polyphia, Save Ferris and Sticky Fingers.



The Paradise

967 Commonwealth Ave.

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 562-8800

The Paradise on Comm Ave is a welcome and much appreciated haven for up-and-coming local bands, but it also frequently books many of the older, better-known groups from around the area and around the country. With crowd capacity topping out just over 900, The Paradise provides a good size audience for new bands and just enough space for the followers of more established local groups. In March they welcome Thundercat, Chronixx, Enter Shikari, Foxygen and, for a rare three-day gig, the popular New Found Glory. Prices vary greatly, although most bands can be heard for less than $40 and some for as low as the mid-teens. Drinks are also reasonably priced, and while the staff manages to keep a lid on things, they have a reputation for remaining friendly even while doing so.

The Sinclair

52 Church St.

Cambridge, MA 02138

(617) 547-5200

House of Blues

15 Landsdowne St.

Boston, MA 02215

(888) 693-2583

www.houseofblues.com 15 Landsdowne St.Boston, MA 02215(888) 693-2583 The House of Blues is the biggest place in Boston to see music groups other than the major venues like The Garden. A nationally-famous spot with a long and proud history of serving up gospel, rock, and especially rhythm and blues – along with hearty po’ boys and jambalaya, The House of Blues is about as deep south as it gets in Boston. From Crooked Coast to Tribal Sounds, and from Dita von Teese to George Clinton, House of Blues mixes up the big names with the new sounds; the famous with the up-and-coming. The atmosphere is hard to beat, especially when they do their famed Gospel Brunch. In March look for Sting, Hippie Sabotage and The Dropkick Murphys (on St. Patrick’s Day, of course).