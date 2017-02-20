Badly Burned Iraqi Boy Reunited With Parents In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – A Yazidi family is finally reunited with their 2-year-old son who will undergo surgery to save his eyesight in Boston.

On Monday evening, the parents of Dilbireen Muhsin flew into Logan Airport after an ordeal that kept them out of the United States and postponed Dilbireen’s surgery.

Dilbireen is in need of ongoing surgery to ensure his vision after he was hurt when a heater exploded in the Iraqi refugee camp where he was staying with his family after fleeing ISIS.

U.K.-based humanitarian aid group Road to Peace rushed Dilbireen to Boston last year, where he had an initial surgery at Shriner’s Hospital–but Road to Peace’s Sally Becker said he could not have his next procedure without his parents here.

His parents, Ajeel and Flosa, were scheduled to join Dilbireen for the surgery when their visas were revoked after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrant travel from Iraq and six other countries for 90 days. Dilbireen’s younger brother, named Trump after the commander-in-chief, was denied a visa altogether.

Finally, Ajeel, Flosa, and baby Trump were issued visas and arrived in the United States Monday night.

“I am very happy that I’m glad that I see my son and it was very difficult for me after such a hard time,” Ajeel said via a translator.

Dilbireen is scheduled to have his surgery at Shriner’s Hospital for Children at the end of the week.

“It’s almost like Dilbireen is a symbol of the Yazidi people because of the suffering that he’s been through and yet he’s still this amazing, smiling little boy,” Becker said.