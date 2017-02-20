NightSide – Rank the Presidents

BOSTON (CBS) – President’s Day, a holiday that was created as a combination of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. Last week, C-SPAN released a ranking of every American President, according to a group of historians. The rankings were based on a number of factors including public persuasion, moral authority, and relationship with Congress. As we celebrate President’s Day this year, we want to hear your rankings! Who was the greatest President? Who was the worst?
Originally broadcast February 20th, 2017.