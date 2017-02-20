NightSide – Rank the Presidents

February 20, 2017 11:40 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President’s Day, a holiday that was created as a combination of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. Last week, C-SPAN released a ranking of every American President, according to a group of historians. The rankings were based on a number of factors including public persuasion, moral authority, and relationship with Congress. As we celebrate President’s Day this year, we want to hear your rankings! Who was the greatest President? Who was the worst?

Originally broadcast February 20th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia