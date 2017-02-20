NightSide – Peaceful Protests with Baseball Bats

February 20, 2017 11:30 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Yesterday, a protest in Worcester, Massachusetts, organized by a supposed anti-fascist group, included a number of individuals who showed up armed with baseball bats. The Worcester Police were forced to arrest a handful of people, including some who resisted arrest and were confrontational with authorities. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty talks with Dan about how the situation unfolded and the challenges of keeping an emotional protest peaceful. Can we all agree that these protests have gotten out of hand? How should President Trump crack down on these violent anarchists claiming to stand for peace and tolerance?

Originally broadcast February 20th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia