NightSide – Peaceful Protests with Baseball Bats

BOSTON (CBS) – Yesterday, a protest in Worcester, Massachusetts, organized by a supposed anti-fascist group, included a number of individuals who showed up armed with baseball bats. The Worcester Police were forced to arrest a handful of people, including some who resisted arrest and were confrontational with authorities. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty talks with Dan about how the situation unfolded and the challenges of keeping an emotional protest peaceful. Can we all agree that these protests have gotten out of hand? How should President Trump crack down on these violent anarchists claiming to stand for peace and tolerance?
Originally broadcast February 20th, 2017.