WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Keller @ Large: Translating Trump’s Statements

February 20, 2017 6:23 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) — Do you remember Joe Isuzu, the fictional pitchman in TV ads for Isuzu trucks and cars who would make outrageously false claims about those products while the contradictory truth was spelled out at the bottom of the screen? Claims like the Isuzu “has more seats that the Astrodome.”

Both the Astrodome and Joe are long gone, but his spirit lives on in American politics.

If President Obama’s claim that “if you like your plan, you can keep your plan” were vetted by Joe Isuzu, the translation would be if you actually look at the plan, you might hate it.

And a few of President Trump’s statements from Saturday’s pep rally in Florida are worth Isuzu-izing as well.

“I’m here because I want to be among my friends and among the people,” is what he said.

What he really meant was: My poll numbers are tanking and my surrogates couldn’t sell peanut butter to jelly. It looks like I’ve got to peddle the snake oil myself.

What Trump said: “The dishonest media…has published one false story after another with no sources, even though they pretend they have them, they make them up in many cases, they just don’t want to report the truth.”

What he really meant: My own people are dropping dimes on me left and right! Help!

What he said: “When the media lies to people, I will never, ever let them get away with it.”

What he meant: I need the media to be my main whipping boy, because I’m running out of unpopular enemies.

See how educational this can be? More fun than a ballgame at the Astrodome!

Listen to Jon’s commentary 

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia