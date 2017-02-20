Keller @ Large: Translating Trump’s Statements

BOSTON (CBS) — Do you remember Joe Isuzu, the fictional pitchman in TV ads for Isuzu trucks and cars who would make outrageously false claims about those products while the contradictory truth was spelled out at the bottom of the screen? Claims like the Isuzu “has more seats that the Astrodome.”

Both the Astrodome and Joe are long gone, but his spirit lives on in American politics.

If President Obama’s claim that “if you like your plan, you can keep your plan” were vetted by Joe Isuzu, the translation would be if you actually look at the plan, you might hate it.

And a few of President Trump’s statements from Saturday’s pep rally in Florida are worth Isuzu-izing as well.

“I’m here because I want to be among my friends and among the people,” is what he said.

What he really meant was: My poll numbers are tanking and my surrogates couldn’t sell peanut butter to jelly. It looks like I’ve got to peddle the snake oil myself.

What Trump said: “The dishonest media…has published one false story after another with no sources, even though they pretend they have them, they make them up in many cases, they just don’t want to report the truth.”

What he really meant: My own people are dropping dimes on me left and right! Help!

What he said: “When the media lies to people, I will never, ever let them get away with it.”

What he meant: I need the media to be my main whipping boy, because I’m running out of unpopular enemies.

See how educational this can be? More fun than a ballgame at the Astrodome!

