John F. Kennedy Forever Stamp Unveiled In Presidents Day Ceremony

BOSTON (CBS) – It was standing room only at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Dorchester Monday as the U.S. Postal Service honored the former president.

A new forever stamp features a 1960 photo of Kennedy as he was campaigning for president.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan was on hand for the official unveiling.

“In so many ways, President Kennedy came to epitomize the promise of a new, more youthful America,” she said. “And he embodied the spirit of a new generation.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy said the stamp recognizes the optimism of his great uncle.

“The man who believes that from civil rights, to mental health care, to putting a man on the moon, that there was nothing our American system was not capable of,” he said.

The stamp will be available for purchase nationwide starting Tuesday. Order it online here.

