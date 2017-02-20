Faneuil Hall Hosting Free Movie Nights During School Vacation Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Faneuil Hall Marketplace will host a series of free movies at night this week at Quincy Market.
The movies will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and will be shown in the lower rotunda of the marketplace’s Quincy Market building.
The schedule is:
- Monday – Finding Dory
- Tuesday – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (the version featuring Johnny Depp)
- Wednesday – The Secret Life of Pets
- Thursday – Captain America
“Here at Faneuil Hall Marketplace we are always looking for fun ways to engage kids,” Carol Troxell, President of the Faneuil Hall Merchants Association, said in a statement. “We are excited to present Marketplace Movie Nights as a fun and affordable activity for families during their February school vacation.”
The films are all rated PG. Special discount parking is being offered nearby at the State Street Garage after 4 p.m. for $10.
For more information, visit faneuilhallmarketplace.com.