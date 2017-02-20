Celtics Reportedly Still Considering Trade For Jahlil Okafor

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may have passed on an opportunity to land one big-name center this week, but that doesn’t mean they have not ruled out pursuing another prominent target in the frontcourt.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Celtics are still in the mix for Sixers center Jahlil Okafor ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

“Okafor is kind of still there,” Stein said on ESPN Radio Monday. “He’s been so out there that you tend to think Philadelphia will find something in the next three days where they move him. I’ve heard that Boston has still given that some consideration. Chicago’s another team that’s been said to have shown some Okafor interest.

“You can rest assured Philly’s going to spend the next three-plus days trying to find a trade home for Jahlil Okafor because once the prospect of a trade has gone that far it’s kind of hard to pretend it didn’t happen, but at this point, as we stand, Philadelphia doesn’t have an Okafor deal. And obviously another (option in) New Orleans, now that’s not going to happen.”

Okafor has been rumored to be on the trade block as far back as 18 months ago and was connected to the Celtics in talks during last year’s trade deadline as well. The Sixers pulled him from their lineup last week after the team got deep into trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans, but those fell through last week and Okafor returned to the team. The Pelicans moved onto DeMarcus Cousins, who they landed via trade on Monday.

The 21-year-old Okafor has averaged 15 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during his two years with the Sixers. Philadelphia has never found a strong fit for him alongside Nerlens Noel or Joel Embiid within their overstocked frontcourt, making him the ideal candidate to be moved for assets in the midst of his rookie contract.

While the former No. 3 overall pick has elite scoring potential in the post that may be enticing to Boston, his defensive issues loom large and he’s not a strong rebounder despite his 6-foot-11 frame. Okafor could bolster a bench unit from an offensive standpoint, but it’s hard to envision him meshing well with Al Horford on the court.

Unless it’s for spare pieces, it’s hard to see the C’s spending too much capital on Okafor.

Brian Robb covers the Celtics for CBS Boston and contributes to NBA.com, among other media outlets. You can follow him on Twitter @CelticsHub.